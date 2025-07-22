For months preceding the 2016 election, the Intelligence Community shared a consensus view: Russia lacked the intent and capability to hack U.S. elections. But weeks after President Trump’s historic 2016 victory defeating Hillary Clinton, everything changed.

After reviewing the report, two House Oversight members — Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and Byron Donalds (R-FL) — have called for arrests, and that may be the outcome after the DOJ review. Luna noted, “This is not a Democrat or Republican thing, this is about the health and the sanctity of our constitutional republic, and so there needs to be arrests. This is not partisan, this is simply illegal what they did, and we’re simply upholding the law.”

