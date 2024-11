One of the reasons that the Donald wiped out the Democrats this month was woke. America has become a nation of identity politics and grievances. Everyone speaks the language of oppression. Many feel they are victims. Many more claim that they are. Well, Americans have had enough and voted for the Donald in hopes he’d do something about woke, inflation, and foreign wars, and in that order. The Brits are always behind, and they’re still enjoying woke.

Read more >