Former Owen Sound emergency room doctor Rochagné Kilian said she will turn over COVID-19 vaccine exemption and other patient records after a recent Supreme Court of Canada decision.

Kilian became the subject of a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario investigation three years ago over COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. She said she will turn over the patient records the College requested now that the Supreme Court dismissed her request to appeal a court order to hand over the records.

Kilian said Wednesday in an interview that she will hand over 519 patient records on Friday to the College in light of the Supreme Court’s Oct. 10 decision.

