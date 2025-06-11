I have only watched 45 minutes of this so far. But if one was to look up active measures and think on it for a minute before watching this, some things may fall in to place. For example: Why bring in millions of criminals, and then have the police not stop crime? Why allow the kind of looting and liquor store robbery we see daily everywhere now? Well, this documentary makes the prediction that once CBDC and digital IDs are in place, you won’t even be allowed in to a store let alone buy anything if your social credit, to borrow a term from the Chinese, isn’t up to snuff.

