So, England did not just massacre, rape, starve, torture, and enslave its way across half the planet, throwing chained Africans into the sea, gunning down crowds, and locking children behind barbed wire. Its cruelest betrayal was saved for its own people. It abandoned the English working class to the chaos of its open-door fantasies, betrayed the older immigrants who came legally and built honest lives, left its Jews afraid to walk to synagogue, and above all handed its own daughters, English girls of eleven and twelve, to rape gangs, then looked away for decades because the truth was politically inconvenient. An empire that once ruled a quarter of the earth can no longer protect a schoolgirl walking home in Rotherham. It still rules islands on the other side of the world, yet it has surrendered its own streets, and it still lectures Israel about borders while it cannot guard its own.

And as for you, England, I never actually answered whether you have a right to exist because Karma has already answered for me. It is hard not to notice you are collapsing into yourself, one surrendered street, one silenced police report, one abandoned little girl at a time. So before you decide once again that Zionism is racism, take a long look in the mirror. You will find Muslim country number fifty-eight, and you will not recognize yourself at all. But perhaps that is a mercy, because given your history, the face you once had was never worth looking at. You were ugly and cruel when you ruled the world, and you are ugly and cruel now. The only difference is that this time the victims are your own.

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