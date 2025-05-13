This isn’t about France or Syria or Republicans. This is about the West’s refusal to acknowledge the nature of the threat. Islam’s doctrine of conquest—codified in the Quran, practiced by Muhammad, and enforced across empires—has not changed since the Hijrah to Medina in 622 AD. The objective remains what it always has been: submission. Whether through terror, migration, lawfare, or diplomacy, the endgame is the same. Islam doesn’t reform. It expands. It infiltrates. And when the timing is right, it dominates.

Read more >