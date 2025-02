DOGE has uncovered a lot of absurd things….fraud, waste and abuse everywhere! $50 million worth of condoms to Gaza being near the top of the list — I know, I know, not THAT Gaza, Gaza in Mozambique (as if that somehow makes it better?). But, there may be a new king of the hill when it comes to ridiculous payments: $52 million to the rich world “elites” over at the World Economic Forum!

Read more >