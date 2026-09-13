The Allison Inquiry concluded on September 11. Over 1,000 Canadians came forward seeking to testify. Fifty were heard. The rest are still waiting. The conversation that should have begun years ago has finally begun, in a room on Parliament Hill, with no cameras from the CBC and no reporter from the Globe and Mail, and a country doctor from Lytton who did what the law required and was punished for it, standing at a podium telling lawmakers what happened to his patients while the people whose job it was to listen refused to pick up the phone.

It was the first time Canadian lawmakers formally listened to the vaccine-injured. The federal government did not sanction it. Health Canada did not participate. The mainstream media did not attend. I was there for all four days except for two hours on September 10. I did not see a single CBC camera, reporter, or press credential. Their equipment and decals are not subtle. They were not there.

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