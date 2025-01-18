On October 8, Joe Biden could have called up the governments in Qatar, Iran and other rogue states and told them to get their friends in Hamas to hand over the hostages now.

Or else.

With the leverage the US has in the Middle East, a hardball approach against the Qataris, Iranians and Turks could have solved this mess 15 months ago. Instead, it has taken the pressure of the incoming Trump administration to get a deal agreed to. It is still a bittersweet moment.

