Author Douglas Murray has criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for claiming that people are trying to “roll back” LGBT rights in England’s capital city. “Mayor Sadiq Khan was never at the forefront of these rights campaigns at all,” Mr Murray told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “Nobody is trying to roll back gay rights in the UK, nobody is trying to roll back lesbian or bisexual rights in the UK. “It’s part of the playbook that Sadiq Khan and others want.”

Listen here >