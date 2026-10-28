Disclosure: I know Tommy Robinson, and I make no pretence of being an impartial observer in this case. I believe the charges against him were misconceived from the outset. But I attended the trial, observed what I could from the public gallery, spoke to others who were there, and have set out below both what I witnessed and why I believe this prosecution raises serious questions about justice in Britain.

Tommy Robinson has been convicted at Southwark Crown Court on two counts of harassment causing fear of violence against Daily Mail journalists Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber. Robinson had pleaded not guilty and elected, for the first time, to be tried by a jury.

A man whose children’s location was published on the front page while he was on holiday is now on trial for harassment, with the prosecution’s case resting in large part on anonymous replies, hand-clapping emojis, and statements the defence chose not to challenge. Anyone who challenges official narratives knows how quickly public criticism can turn into a wave of online hostility. If the CPS pursued every case involving such material in the same way, the courts would be flooded. Yet in this case, the consequences for Robinson have been devastating.

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