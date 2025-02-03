A few nights ago, at a remote location near Ottawa, one of the most brave and outspoken of the Freedom Doctors, as they have come to be known, spoke to a packed house.

Dr. Mark Trozzi, an ER doctor, delivered the latest science on the contents of the mRNA injections, and detailed many of the methods used to prevent anyone from knowing what was in them, and worse, why those things that are hidden from us were in the shots in the first place.

Listen here >