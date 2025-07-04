A violent mob descended on the office of a small political magazine in Istanbul on Monday. A bar where its writers and staffers meet was vandalised. Its editor and three other staff have now been arrested and remanded in custody, too. No prizes for guessing the ‘crime’ perpetrated by LeMan in its most recent edition. The ringing silence in the West over the LeMan arrests shows that we are repeating the same mistake. But it is never too late to stand up for free expression. The offending cartoon can be found here. Share it far and wide.

