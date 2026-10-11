Mark Carney called off trade talks with the US citing sovereignty. If Canadian sovereignty is so precious, why should Ottawa get a blank cheque for any proposed EU association? Did you know, full EU members fund the EU budget with each natuon contributing billions, and applicable EU law takes precedence over conflicting national law. That doesn’t establish Canada’s obligations, which is exactly why Canadians deserve the terms before any commitment. Who pays, who decides, and what are we signing away? Demand disclosure and a referendum: sign petition e-7823, then confirm your signature by email.

Sign petition here >