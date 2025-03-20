In 2016, Carney was repeatedly interviewed on the BBC attacking Brexit during the referendum campaign and warning it would harm the British economy. He claimed that it was “his duty to speak up” against Brexit although it was definitely not his job or his duty. He repeatedly and explicitly stated that a vote to leave the EU would cause a recession in the UK. This effectively made him a “Remain” campaigner, and the forecast was wrong. According to him, as reported in the London Spectator Oct. 22, 2016, it proved wrong because of the rate cut which he made, back to ZIRP, right after Brexit passed.
We Are ‘Climate Risk’. Thus Carney, the UK’s central banker, is giving orders on energy technology to companies and governments all over the world, through other central bankers who follow him and through private banks. If they follow those orders—and Carney said this week at a Tokyo conference they will become mandatory “climate risk disclosures” by 2021—the sources of 60% of the world’s energy and power (85% in Africa) will be progressively shut down and replaced by far less powerful, less reliable “renewables”—wind and solar. Electricity use per capita will fall in developing countries, and, as EIR has shown, without adequate electricity, tens of millions of people live shorter lives, and tens of millions of children die in childhood.
Note: This article was originally published on 30 August 2022. We are republishing it as Mark Carney was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada on 14 march 2025
The WEF, UN, IPPC, IMF/World Bank, WHO, WTO, and every other globalist body are all part of an emerging structure to become agencies of the future World Government (“One World Order”). The creation of the European Union was a step in that direction. BREXIT was a step backwards and Carney, as the WEF stooge with the greatest influence in England at that time, was “nominated” to stop it. He failed as he has done with many other things.
When Justin Trudeau gushed ten years ago that we wanted Canada to be the world’s first “post-national” state, and that “budgets would balance themselves”, he was just repeating the WEF propaganda that Dr. Klaus Schwab used to give Trudeau some talking points.
Since Carney advised Chrystia Freeland and Trudeau to create and exceed lavish budgets over the last 5 years, it’s evident that his goal was to eventually bankrupt Canada so the that IMF/World Bank could bail Canada out with globalist “strings attached”. This is how the World Government is growing and explains why every western nation is mired in unsustainable debt and ready to topple in a strong wind.
It’s no accident that a former central banking executive for Canada and England has been shoe-horned into the job of Canadian Prime Minister. Carney is the perfect plant to push Canada into the hands of the World Bank/IMF crooks.
Very nice man with only our best interests at heart, I am sure. Just look here:
https://odysee.com/@shortXXvids:e/ssstwitter.com_1742464546875:7