In 2016, Carney was repeatedly interviewed on the BBC attacking Brexit during the referendum campaign and warning it would harm the British economy. He claimed that it was “his duty to speak up” against Brexit although it was definitely not his job or his duty. He repeatedly and explicitly stated that a vote to leave the EU would cause a recession in the UK. This effectively made him a “Remain” campaigner, and the forecast was wrong. According to him, as reported in the London Spectator Oct. 22, 2016, it proved wrong because of the rate cut which he made, back to ZIRP, right after Brexit passed.

We Are ‘Climate Risk’. Thus Carney, the UK’s central banker, is giving orders on energy technology to companies and governments all over the world, through other central bankers who follow him and through private banks. If they follow those orders—and Carney said this week at a Tokyo conference they will become mandatory “climate risk disclosures” by 2021—the sources of 60% of the world’s energy and power (85% in Africa) will be progressively shut down and replaced by far less powerful, less reliable “renewables”—wind and solar. Electricity use per capita will fall in developing countries, and, as EIR has shown, without adequate electricity, tens of millions of people live shorter lives, and tens of millions of children die in childhood.

Note: This article was originally published on 30 August 2022. We are republishing it as Mark Carney was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada on 14 march 2025

Read more >.