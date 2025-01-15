Diversity is NOT our strength. America’s strength is finding the most qualified people to do the jobs regardless of race, gender, or social status. Our strength is that in America, anyone can become anything they want in life. It doesn’t matter what you look like. The only determining factors are your ability and your work ethic. And if you or people in your community are not succeeding as you would like, you should look inside yourself not look outside to blame others for your failures. So, diversity is not our strength, but the blind pursuit of diversity has proven to be one of our fatal weaknesses.

The leaders in Los Angeles were hired because they fit the DEI profile, not because they were good. When you hire incompetents, you get incompetence. And those incompetents have cost 14 people their lives, thousands of homes have burned to the ground and tens of billions of dollars of damage in Los Angeles.

Read more >