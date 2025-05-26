First of all, Carney is not the PM of Canada. He is the PM of the Laurentian elites and big city dwellers. “For anyone not familiar with the term, the Laurentian elite consists of the political, bureaucratic, academic, business, cultural, and media leaders who inhabit the major cities within the watershed of the St. Lawrence River, principally Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal. For the most part, they live in the city centres, from the Annex to the Glebe to Outremont. This elite has governed Canada, mostly by consensus, since our founding. That consensus bequeathed us: equalization, multiculturalism, universal public health care, and bike lanes”.

Read more >