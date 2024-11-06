In the wee hours of the morning of Election 2024, Almighty God’s Providence came shining through. Against all odds, with the gang-up of the power-crazed Democrats, a haywire media and Hollywood against them, patriots took their country back through a historic vote electing Donald J. Trump as America’s 47th President. Today brings a bright day full of hope—not just for America, but for the entire Western World, which would not be in existence without America. The torment of tyranny is in serious decline at long last, making the future of children and grandchildren brighter and ever more secure.

