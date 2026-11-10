Gates of Vienna has been writing about my case since December 2009, within weeks of the complaint against me. In October of 2010, a month before my trial opened, this site and five others in Europe and North America published a joint appeal, asking for money for my defense and for publicity, and it ended with these words: “The Austrian court may take away Elisabeth’s voice, but while we yet have our own, we will speak for her. We are Elisabeth’s Voice.”

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