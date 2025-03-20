After Moses led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt, as they wandered through the dessert, the Israelites lashed out at Moses and said that they would rather be slaves back in Egypt than be wandering free in the desert. They preferred the security of slavery than the uncertainty of freedom, of self-reliance. Every protester, every person who is spray painting a show room or setting a Tesla car on fire, is like the Israelites who were begging to be slaves because they are too scared to be free. They are so used to suckling on the government teat, that they cannot give it up, even if it means higher taxes, more inflation, less freedom. But this is the way it always is. More often than not people end up exactly where they are supposed to end up in life because of the choices they make. You choose to be a slave to the government; you will be a slave to the government. And sadly, we have too many people who are begging to be slaves.

