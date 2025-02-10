Elon Musk says FEMA sent $59M last week to luxury NYC hotels to house illegal migrants: ‘Violated the law’
Elon Musk has revealed that the Department of Government Efficiency has discovered that the Federal Emergency Management Agency spent $59 million on luxury NYC hotels “to house illegal migrants.”
“That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals,” continued Musk, who leads the agency tasked with cutting back on government overspending.