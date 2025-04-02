Elon Musk just went on Fox News with Judge Jeanine and revealed that they’re going to go after the people organizing and funding the domestic terrorism against Tesla.

The people throwing the firebombs are bad, but they’re just the foot-soldiers. Elon says they’re going to go after the Generals who are organizing it all.

He was then asked if he knows who they are, and amid a faint smile he said “We do”. Judge Jeanine then said hopefully they prosecute using RICO, and Elon confirmed that’s the plan.

Watch here: