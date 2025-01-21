Tommy Robinson has been the leading voice exposing the horrendous mass child rape gangs in UK since 2011, when he first broached the subject in an interview with BBC Newsnight.

As British police, politicians and press sought to cover up the mass rape of over 250,000 women and girls, Robinson was repeatedly persecuted with lawfare and incarcerated in maximum security and solitary confinement on ridiculous, trumped-up misdemeanors, such as “mortgage fraud,” “illegal immigration” and “contempt of court.”

Elon Musk is funding the legal expenses for Tommy Robinson. This includes the costs associated with Robinson's challenge against his solitary confinement. Musk is also assisting in securing premier legal representation for Robinson's terrorism trial scheduled for March 20.

