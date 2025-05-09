Today's episode was filmed live on the Mark Steyn Iberian Cruise with three of our special guests: Sammy Woodhouse and Samantha Smith are not only two of my favourite contributors to the show, but also indomitable survivors of the scourge that afflicts English towns up and down the land - the paedophile rapists protected and enabled by almost every organ of the British state from the Prime Minister's office down. Sammy and Samantha are joined by one of the few London media figures to take any sustained interest in the subject, The Daily Telegraph's Allison Pearson.

