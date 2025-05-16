… precisely what most conservatives/republicans are doing right now. And if you’re Jewish and you fall into this mix, you are the chosen stupid. indeed.



I’ll explain.



There are times when the only way to spell out something is to use loud expletives. But I will hold myself back…no guarantees.



Bring them home, now! They scream…

Release the hostages! They demand…

Some even wear yellow ribbons, metal dog tags, and even volunteer on farms in Israel.

“Let’s see if Trump can deliver on his promised vow”, they demand incessantly…

Oh, but wait….! They don’t really mean it.

It’s not their kid held chained and starved in dark tunnels for almost 2 years. It’s not their daughter raped. Not their brother who fell to his death while on a mission to rescue captives. So, while they scream out of their seemingly “moral clarity”…they have interesting strings attached:



1. Witkoff on the negotiating job? Oh no, we can’t have him, he’s had business dealings with Qatar.

2. Prisoner exchange? God forbid! We can’t have that because they’re going to come back and kill us.

3. No prisoner exchange now? We can’t have that either! He’s (Edan) from New Jersey!

4. Talking to Qatar? How dare you? Qatar funds Hamas!

5. Talking to Hamas directly? Treason! Treason! Treason!



How the fu@k do you think the hostages get released alive from the clutches of evil, you mothe* fu%%er A1 morons?



Qatar plane-a gift?

“Hell, no, I’m no longer a Trump supporter!”, these plebeians proclaim. “Immoral! Bribery! They want something!”, etc.



If I had a penny for every idiot who thinks in these terms, I’d be richer than Trump. And shame on Ben Shapiro for reducing himself and feeding this pedestrian fog to prototypical 1st world thinkers.



In Arab culture, a gift of any nature is never to be refused. It is the highest form of insult. Let’s have it then; out of the remaining 50 hostages let’s ensure we get 0 back alive, damn that plane! Right, doorknobs..?



Two days ago, the last alive American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, could’ve come back in a casket, if it wasn’t for Witkoff and Trump understanding the Qatari medieval world. Edan is the first active male IDF soldier to be released, thanks to the Trump team and Trump team only.



The acceptance of the fuck^*ng plane, that’s keeping you all awake at night, is a gesture of future cooperation with the only country in the world that has facilitated hostage release…Qatar! The same Qatar that funded Hamas right to their destruction and now wants legitimacy. And if it was your kid raped and chained and barely alive… You’d give the Qataris much more than legitimacy. You’d give them your life, your neighbors, your dog, and still drop to your knees and beg and beg and beg.



(..and a tiny post-script for the confused: Qatar’s Boeing gift is part of a fleet of Boeings manufactured and bought from USA!)



And what other plan to rescue live hostages do any of you geniuses have? What other country has or is going to facilitate the negotiation? Who on this planet has an “in” with the barbarians? What other leader in the world has or is going to do what Trump’s team has already done and will continue to do…? I’ll wait.



Just under 600 days of this savage war that already took the lives of 900 child-soldiers, father-reservists, children, music festival kids and hundreds of hostages…has no end because the Satan, Palestinian Hamas, has the most precious leverage: 50+ Jewish lives in its clutches.



Understand one thing. It’s either hostages back now and Hamas walks away…. Or…. Hostages dead and Hamas is gone entirely now. It’s one or the other. An impossible choice and this is why we’re sitting here at 600 days. We will be sitting here for another 600 more if Trump and Witkoff do not continue what they’re doing today. This is grade one comprehension stuff. It is an insult to basic intelligence that one has to explain it.



Let’s be honest. How many hostages has Israel been able to rescue on its own thus far since Trump became the 47th? Zero!

In fact, Palestinian Hamas declared a new policy of killing hostages if IDF as much as attempted to rescue them.



Since the beginning of Trump’s second term as President, all hostages released alive have been the work of Trump’s negotiation team with Witkoff at the helm. And YOU, exceptional morons, are putting your social media caveats, admonishing judgements, and virtue-signalling lexicon on how these unheard of great feats get accomplished….?!



1. Talking to the Saudis without Israel about Abraham Accords, recognition of Israel, trade and ME future without Israel? Off with your head, Donald!

2. Talking to Iran without starting WW3 while demanding their compliance with every tough non-negotiable for Israel and the US, or else! We can’t have that! Stop your peace insanity!

3. Meeting with Syria’s terrorist president to try and peel him away from Putin while promoting peace and economic ties for Israel? Bring back Biden, now!



How does one explain to doorknobs of this proportion… that the art of the political deal lays not in speaking and making nice with people who think like you, but with people who are far from nice, evil in fact, and don’t think anything like you. That’s the genius of it all.



If there was one Trump-like leader around in the late 1930s who understood peace through strength (which means the use of masterful negotiation to achieve results/goals while containing and weakening the adversary), we’d have upwards of 85 million people and their descendants alive today. Duuuuhhh!



But, oh no, the mob wants the same old, the same old. Because in the end, heartbeats, peace and humanity don’t matter that much to them. What matters to them is to “morally”, acceptably and popularly err on the safe side of stupid. Optics over results ensures their safe space with their ideological adversaries.



It’s hard to share oxygen with libtards. It’s much harder to share O2 with idiot conservatives. And it is entirely impossible to share any breathing space with clueless yellow-ribboned Jews who cannot assess the one-time-only lottery winning ticket of President Trump, no matter what he does for them and Eretz.



If Trump operated in the safety net of your “moral clarity” and high ground, dozens of Israeli families would grieve over empty graves today. And Israel’s longest war ever with biggest losses would have zero meaning.



Instead of making every step in Trump’s genius playbook an international crisis of your own making, take a break from thinking for Trump for now. Take a break from thinking for Israel for now. Take a break from thinking. But maybe ponder this;

- The man who created Abraham Accords for Israel and beyond, dessimated ISIS, bombed Syria to the eventual expulsion of Assad, the man who defunded Abbas, bankrupted Iran, unpopularly shook hands with the North Korean dictator (who hasn’t lit up the sky with any test missile over his neighbors since), and is now taking on China …isn’t phased by the morally stupid or the stupidly moral. He is 100 steps ahead of you. And if you haven’t seen this vividly-graphic movie play out over and over - your PG13 cognitive seat is forever sealed.



Good grief, Lord Almighty.

Author: Valerie Sobel

WELCOME HOME EDAN ALEXANDER!