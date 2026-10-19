As predicted, the violent Red/Green Alliance protests have spread from France to Belgium, Albania, Switzerland, Portugal, India, and now Italy. It will get worse as the chaos engulfs Europe. Outside Milan’s magnificent Duomo Cathedral, fire blazed under the spires as protesters waved Palestinian and Antifa flags and got their violence on. That cathedral was not chosen by accident… it is a symbol of Christianity and one of the world’s great Gothic cathedrals. If they get the chance, the godless communists and Islamic thugs will burn it to the ground.

This is just the opening act. The Red/Green Alliance in Europe smells weakness, and they are moving in for the kill. Looks like those who hoped the crocodile would eat them last are about to become the main course.

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Image: Getty