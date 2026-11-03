It is insane – no, it is culpably, criminally insane – for people now living who have never owned slaves to pay reparations for enslavement to other people now living who have never been enslaved. When leaders of the Church of England propose such madness, they ought, the more aptly, to be termed sinfully insane. This is but one part of an irresponsible, suicidal agenda which is destroying the 1600 years old English parochial system and the spiritual and social life of those who live in those parishes: that is all of us.

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Photo by Adrien Olichon