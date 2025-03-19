Canada’s newly installed, unelected prime minister Mark Carney, until recently the shadowy advisor to the hapless Justin Trudeau, is now openly showing his hand as the masterful manipulator and economic scourge he has always been. Trudeau was never the political player we thought he was but a mere hologram in a suit, a digital optic projected by Carney.

Canadians who vote for Carney vote for their own social immiseration and economic demise. They gave a puppet like Trudeau three terms in office and, according to the polls, they have given Carney the puppet-master a ringing endorsement as the country staggers toward the next election, though Carney himself appears to be the puppet of the Globalist market monetariat.

