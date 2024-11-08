Evidence NICOTINE is NOT Addictive and it is a Powerful Deterrent for Many Diseases
Yep, we've been lied to once again!
This will shock you! Dr. Bryan Ardis says you've been fed lies on nicotine! Nicotine is NOT addictive! It is a nutrient NOT a drug. Nicotine has been proven to cure prevent and reverse COVID, alzheimers, diabetes, parkinsons, MS, depression, ulcerative colitis, arthritis, brain tumours, myocarditis, autism and so on. And they are banning nicotine as they banned ivermectin? Here's the Truth!
Comments:
Ugh, I thought he was crazy about nicotine! Now I’m like whaaaatt???!!! Good grief the lies we’ve been told are astounding!