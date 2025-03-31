Macron is evil - he arranged for this court verdict by choosing a close ally as the judge of Le Pen’s court case. Marine Le Pen, who heads the National Rally (RN) party was convicted of embezzlement and barred from running for public office for five years, sentenced to four years in prison, with two years suspended and two under house arrest, and was fined €100,000 ($108,000). This is the same France that has imprisoned the CEO of Telegram because he permits free speech. Macron has become a dictator.

