ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Del Rokosh's avatar
Del Rokosh
1d

There will be and are very few decisions he can be involved in that don't affect his investments. He guides the Government. Conflict of interest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Courtemanche's avatar
Richard Courtemanche
1d

Too invested in personal affairs, which he'll likely feed more with Canadian resources at Canadians' expense. Unfit for PM.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture