“This is such an act of war against our country,” West asserted, emphasizing that these fires are not isolated natural disasters or the result of incompetence. Instead, she argued that they are part of a deliberate strategy to dismantle private property and force populations into controlled urban centers, aligning with globalist objectives such as the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

West argued that environmentalism has been co-opted as a vehicle for communism, with policies like bans on brush clearing and weather manipulation exacerbating natural disasters. The journalist also called attention to geoengineering and weather modification, practices she described as underreported but significant contributors to modern environmental crises. “Look up at the skies,” she urged.

Read more >