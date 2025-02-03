Paludan did not hold back when asked what Western nations must do to avoid complete submission to Islam.

“Muslims and Islam will never live in harmony with our societies,” he stated. “Either they go back to where they came from, or we must suffer and convert. Those are the only options. And they will not convert us with words. They will convert us with violence.”

This is not mere speculation—it is history. Islam has expanded through conquest, through violence, and through the systematic destruction of native cultures. What is happening in Sweden is not a failure of integration—it is a textbook example of Islamic dominance taking root in a weakened, submissive host nation.

