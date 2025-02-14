Jean-Philippe L. Ayotte, a peaceful protester arrested during the 2022 Freedom Convoy, was brutally beaten by police, suffocated in the snow, and now faces a politically charged legal battle where he has been denied a jury trial, subjected to judicial recusals, and forced through a prolonged court process designed to break him rather than deliver justice.

Ayotte’s case is more than just an individual legal battle—it’s a test of whether Canada still respects civil liberties.

Read more >