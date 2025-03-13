Having failed—abysmally—to take down President Donald J. Trump with two failed Impeachment attempts and the ongoing sour grapes lawfare, desperate Democrats are now enlisting Canadian Liberal politicians to finish the job for them. Leader of the pack, PM Justin Trudeau replacement Mark Carney, who Canada Free Press calls ‘Dark Carnage’.

There is little to no difference between Mark Carney and outgoing Liberal PM Justin Trudeau. Both are narcissists, and it’s no stretch to say that Carney is just a little smarter than the other. Canada is about to discover Mark Carney is the man with the reverse Midas touch (Telegraph, March 10, 2025). The ‘rock star’ former Governor of the Bank of England has left a trail of destruction behind his glossy jobs.

