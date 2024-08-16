Extinction Rebellion's plan to STORM Windsor Castle: XR activists aim to break into royal estate, block roads and targeting hotels during three days of chaos
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators are planning on storming Windsor Castle during a weekend of action later this month. The Princess of Wales often spends time there as she recovers from cancer. They also aim to cause mayhem in Windsor town centre by targeting hotels and restaurants as well as shutting down roads as part of a planned three-day mass demonstration.