Moments ago, inside that building in Courtroom 15, Justice Jeremy Johnson ruled that Tommy Robinson can go free. He’s been in prison for seven months in solitary confinement in a maximum-security facility full of murderers and terrorists called His Majesty’s Prison Woodhill.

Not just that, but to keep him in solitary confinement, the prison has released 24 other violent prisoners so that Tommy could have a wing to himself, because the prison is so chaotic and so out of control that the prison Governor doesn’t control it. The prison gangs do. So they literally opened out 24 cells, let those prisoners go, just to hold Tommy. Talk about a bizarre justice system.

