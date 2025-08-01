Why reopen a case in which all the trustworthy evidence, including by the complainant herself, demonstrated that far from being a victim, she was actually the sexual aggressor, taunting the young men in the room and not taking No for an answer? Perhaps the thinking was that, win or lose, the trial would demonstrate how seriously the Canadian justice system takes women’s claims of sexual abuse—and even, perhaps, how very up-to-date the Canadian legal theory of consent has become.

Accusers in sexual assault trials, even when exposed as liars, have their identities protected by law. Accused men do not. It is far from clear why E.M., who defrauded Hockey Canada with a bogus victim story and was willing to see five men go to prison for her actions, should have her name shielded, while the men she accused must live under the long shadow of her false allegations.

Read more >