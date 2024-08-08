Labour and police spokespersons have made clear they stand with Muslims, and grant no legitimacy to the grievances of majority-white rioters. These rioters began lashing out violently against immigrants (Muslims in particular) after the recent murderous knife attack on a group of young girls in Southport by a black youth. Racial and religious tensions were already running exceedingly high when the attacker struck the kids’ day camp, killing three little girls and injuring many others as well as two teachers. The attack was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.

Westerners, especially white westerners, are often punished when we refuse to remain silent. We are at risk if we publicly declare disturbing facts about Islamic extremism, if we openly object to the Islamization of the west via mass migration, if we protest the de facto adoption of blasphemy laws by western leaders, and we expose and condemn the genocidal antisemitism that runs through Islam and is causing instability and wars. For being honest about unsavoury aspects of Islam, you can lose your livelihood. We have NO freedom of conscience or speech when it come to criticism of Islam. We live under de facto blasphemy law, but ONLY for Islam.

Read more >