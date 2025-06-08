ACT! For Canada

Vinnieboombots
1h

Judeo-Christian traditions, values, and thinking are what made Western Civilization flourish. Culture, Family, Building others Up, Love thy neighbour, etc which is clearly being dismantled. I always thought Governments and People in Power were supposed to help their own people be healthy, flourish, be happy, rather than line their own pockets with other people money all while Appeasing radical ideologies and groups for Votes. You cannot Appease Fanatics.

Elsa
5h

So important.

