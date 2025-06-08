The purpose of this post is not to try and say that Koshering is better than Halal. The purpose is to point out how ritual slaughter has been fashioned into a dialectic to advantage Islam, while deconstructing the Jews as a people and a tradition or practice within Canada. And likely across the West.

This is not hypocrisy, which is the first go-to objection within any article like this. It is a very well calculated attack on Western identity, in this case the Jewish component of it, by wiping out all choice other than Halal, and even secular slaughter as mandated by law in Canada.

Note: It is difficult to find information on the degree of halal food in Canadian schools. It appears to be information that the public is not easily able to discover. But it is a fact that all chicken at Costco is Halal now, at least locally, and anecdotally restaurant owners have told me all meat available to them is halal. Not just chicken.

