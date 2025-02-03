Female Pilot Rebecca Lobach’s Entire Social Media Scrubbed before Army Released Her Name
It took the US Army and Rebecca’s family three days to scrub her social media accounts. They really don’t want the public to know anything about this female pilot. Lobach, who had over 450 hours of flying experience, recently served as a military social aide at the Biden White House. Her entire social media was scrubbed. They even scrubbed her family members’ accounts.
What are they hiding from the American public?