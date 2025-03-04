Trudeau, in his trademark cowardice, ducks responsibility for the fentanyl crisis erupting from unchecked superlabs and organized crime, compounded by illegal immigration flooding our borders—choosing instead to whine about Trump’s looming tariffs like a petulant child. This isn’t leadership; it’s a disgrace.

Canada’s become a narco-playground on his watch, pumping death southward while he fiddles with photo ops and platitudes. It’s past time for accountability—real enforcement, not excuses—to dismantle this lethal empire and slam the door shut on the chaos he’s let fester.

