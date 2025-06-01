The House of Commons had not even begun its routine order of business when PM Carney let it be known that he was not going to continue the practice established by Justin Trudeau of making himself available to MPs for questioning in the House of Commons. Carney will limit his participation in parliament to answering only the Leaders of Opposition.

It’s a question of accountability – something that does not jive with Carney’s autocratic style of governing. Carney is continuing in the trend of centralizing all power in his Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with his own unaccountable staff and advisers, such as Gerald Butts, Mark Wiseman, and David Lametti.

