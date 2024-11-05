After eight years of unremitting propaganda demonizing President Trump as the most dangerous threat to the United States, he has never been more popular. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and every other prominent Democrat in the country have called Trump a “fascist,” a “Nazi,” and “Hitler” reincarnated for years. An MSNBC reporter recently asked a New York voter, “How does that message resonate with you?” The voter paused, looked at the reporter, and replied, “It doesn’t.” The reporter seemed surprised, but Americans see through their lies.

President Trump survived an assassin’s bullet for a reason. This is the time to choose a side. All we must do is vote! May God guide and protect us. And remember: “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Read more >