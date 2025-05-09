So, who was holding them captive? Well, that would be their German dad and American mom. A neighbour became concerned when she heard children's voices from within the house yet never saw any of the little nippers coming and going. So, police kept the place under surveillance for a few days until this week, when, under cover of the convenient nationwide blackout, they decided to storm the joint. Meanwhile, for following this "science" to a fault, a German man and his American wife will lose their kids forever.

Read more >