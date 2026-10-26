In spite of these provable, documented, astounding achievements — based on irrefutable, empirical facts — the caring people of the left are not only unmoved, but in full hysteric mode. Their maniacal and clinically irrational hatred of all things Trump and their ongoing abject failure to produce any policies or action plans or even philosophies to counter his juggernaut of all things good and great for America are not worthy of even one single vote in the midterms.

Unless Democrats succeed in rigging the upcoming midterm election, as they did in 2020, which I wrote about here, Americans will continue to benefit and prosper from the current POTUS’s heroic energy and Make America Great Again (MAGA) vision.If not, we will be the next country in line for what we are all witnessing as sophisticated, once-westernized Europe continues to collapse and will inevitably fall, end, disappear from history.

Read his accomplishments here >

President Donald Trump Tribute “My Way” ~ Frank Sinatra - First Term

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