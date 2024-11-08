Ontario Premier Doug Ford has responded to public backlash over a Toronto medical school’s plan to reserve 75% of the seats for non-White applicants by demanding they select individuals “regardless of their race.”

The Toronto Metropolitan University’s new medical school announced last month that they will accept a majority of students based not on merit but their skin tone, ancestry, or sexual orientation. Of the 94 sports in the medical program, they’re reserving 70 of themfor Black, Indigenous, and “Equity-deserving groups.” These include LGBT-identifying and lower-income individuals.

Read more >