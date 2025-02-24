'Foreigners Who Do Not Obey the Rules Have No Place in Japan' – Prime Minister Ishiba Declares War on Unchecked Migration (Video)
While Japan is taking necessary steps to protect its people, Western nations continue to spiral into self-destruction. Across Europe and North America, governments bow to the pressures of open-border advocates, allowing violent criminals and hostile actors to flood their countries. Cities once known for safety and cultural identity are now battlegrounds of unrest as politicians refuse to admit the failures of mass migration.