What are these incompetent Liberals up to anyway? Is their mandate management of a western democracy, or rather, it this a situation unique in Canadian history? As in, Team Trudeau are really in the business of national transformation. Could their seeds for sowing a covert "socialist revolution" be found in the following:

1. Overwhelm the country with migrants, inclusive of those who wish to inflict damage on society. 2. When Canadians have difficulty adjusting to the rapid pace of national transformation, brand the culprits racists and bigots. 3. Utilize the behaviour of these citizens to justify an infringement of individual rights, impediment on freedom of speech, and various other punitive actions.

In this regard, we come to understand why one by-product of the agenda stands so tall. That ticket is "Islamophobia" and its permutations. Despite calculated media sublimation, many Canadians are aware of the riots which have recently unfolded in the U.K.

