Tomorrow he is due to lead a third ‘Unite the Kingdom’ mass rally in London against government policies which he claims are sapping the nation’s sovereignty, undermining individual freedom, destroying British culture and trashing our traditional way of life, not least with the brutal imposition of ‘two-tier’ policing. Top of the hit list is ‘open door’ immigration, an increasingly contentious issue which arguably caused the Tories’ devastating defeat at the July polls. With Sir Keir Starmer’s socialists now at Britannia’s tiller, the fear is the door could be kicked completely off its hinges.

At 3:00 today, Tommy was remanded in court. He will not be allowed to attend his rally tomorrow.

Read more >